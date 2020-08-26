RNC 2020

Eric, Tiffany Trump tout father's accomplishments, MAGA movement at Republican convention | WATCH

WASHINGTON -- Two more of President Donald Trump's children took to the Republican National Convention stage to make the case for their father's reelection campaign.

Eric Trump, the third eldest, talked about the president's first four years in office and his continued fight for "America's forgotten workers."

The president's daughter Tiffany Trump highlighted "how 'Make America Great Again' is not just a slogan for President Trump."

She attributed a litany of characteristics to her father's supporters, saying "We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths."

EMBED More News Videos

Tiffany Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25.



The siblings join a list of Trump relatives who spoke or are scheduled to speak at the Republican convention.

The president's wife, Melania Trump, is delivering Tuesday evening's keynote address, and Donald Trump Jr. took the second-to-last speaking slot Monday night.

Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech and painted his father's opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and daughter-in-law Lara are also on the RNC schedule.

As on the night before, Trump himself is expected to play "a significant role" in the prime-time programming, a campaign spokesman said.

VIDEOS: Speakers on night 2 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 28)

Tiffany Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worlderic trumppresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
Defying precedent and possibly law, Pompeo dives into 2020 race
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention | LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
Family mourning cab driver killed in apparent robbery attempt
Fraud complaints spiking: Some COVID-19 scams you should know about
Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize recreational pot
AccuWeather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight
Some question motive for authorization of this COVID-19 treatment
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
Show More
Federal judge says Philly can 'terminate' encampments
Jacob Blake needs 'a miracle' after police shoot him: Attorney
Meet Dilly! CHOP welcomes first facility dog
Controversy over non-profit using closed schools for online learning
Entrepreneur aims to shift global perspective of luxury
More TOP STORIES News