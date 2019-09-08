politics

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

"I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who's popular within the party, Sanford said: "I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way."

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump's. He frequently questioned Trump's motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and called Trump's candidacy "a particularly tough pill to swallow."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential racegovernoru.s. & worldelection2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
Free Library of Philadelphia taken over by protesters
NJ senator receiving criticism for calling out bad tipper on Twitter
Trump says he's looking at tax cut, not fearing recession
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
Teenager dead following crash in Gibbsboro, New Jersey
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Stratford, New Jersey
3 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Man fatally shot in Germantown
Teenager injured in shooting in North Philadelphia
4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody
Show More
Mt. Laurel woman, 23, charged with stabbing her mother to death
Report: Day care where infant killed recently passed inspection
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Crime Fighters: Who killed Roger David?
More TOP STORIES News