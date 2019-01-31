Exclusive interview with 2 former convicted Philadelphia politicians

Action News reporter Dann Cuellar spoke exclusively to two men Thursday night who have a lot to say about the Johnny Doc and Bobby Henon charges.Former City Councilman Rick Mariano is the last Philadelphia councilman to have been convicted and went to prison.The other is Vince Fumo, a once powerful State Senator and once a big rival of John Dougherty in the quest to wrestle political power in Pennsylvania."My phones been ringing off the hook with people that are overjoyed because John made an awful lot of enemies," said Vince Fumo, Former State Senator.Fumo says for years, they suspected something was amiss at Local 98 and couldn't understand how John Dougherty was getting away with it."For years, people thought John was a confidential informant for the feds," said Fumo.His thoughts that the indictments allege Dougherty urged Henon to push the soda tax as revenge against the Teamsters because he thought they were making him look bad."That's the kind of ego John has, he's very vindictive, he's very power hungry," added FumoFormer Councilman Rick Mariano said, "I wish Councilman Henon, hope he gets out of it, I wish he would have listened to me when I told him when I came home from prison, 'Do you trust these people with your future?'"Mariano shudders at what both John Dougherty and Bob Henon may go through should they end up in prison."I kinda blocked a lot out cause you don't even want to think about it," said Mariano.Not to mention the costs of going to trial."My case cost me 10 million dollars, fortunately for me, I'd just sold my bank," said Fumo.There's the question of Mayor Jim Kenney and other politicians continuing to accept campaign donations from John Dougherty and Local 98."Oh I think the mayor should give back not only that but the money that he got in the last election, I think he has an obligation," said Fumo.Mariano urges Henon to cop a plea."He has to figure out what is good for his family and it doesn't change. He's 50 years old, he gets 15 to 20 years in prison, what's he gonna do when he gets out?" he said.And finally, Fumo wonders if there's more to come."Could be a lot more to come and I think there's a lot of people out there still concerned," he said.Again, we want to remind everyone that both Henon and Dougherty have proclaimed their innocence of all charges.-----