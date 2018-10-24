POLITICS

Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton, Obama intercepted; CNN evacuated after suspicious package found

A suspicious package was found near the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By JOSH MARGOLIN, BILL HUTCHINSON AARON KATERSKY
NEW YORK --
Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton's home and the house of former President Barack Obama were intercepted, and the Time Warner Center that is home to CNN in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package was sent there, officials said.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two devices addressed to Clinton and Obama are connected to a pipe bomb found earlier this week in the home mailbox of billionaire George Soros, who lives in a community near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.


The preliminary belief is that all three devices are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction.

The New York City Police bomb squad meanwhile on Wednesday morning responded to the suspicious package found inside the mail room of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan's Columbus Circle.

Sources told ABC News that the package appears to be a metal pipe with wires. Floors above and below the mail room are being evacuated.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto was on air at the time of the evacuation, and the channel's news coverage was switched over to their offices in Washington D.C. Sciutto called in to the broadcast to say that he and hundreds of other CNN employees were standing outside, watching a "very fast-acting, quick response group" of NYPD officers responding to the scene.

The Secret Service stressed that the packages sent to Clinton and Obama did not reach them.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton live in Westchester County north of New York City, and the Obamas in Washington, D.C.

President Trump has been briefed on the suspicious packages addressed to Clinton and Obama, and the White House issued a statement condemning the "attempted violent attacks."

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sarah Sanders says in a statement. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

FULL SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

-----
Related Topics:
politicsbill clintonhillary clintonsuspicious packageu.s. & world
