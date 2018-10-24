We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton's home and the house of former President Barack Obama were intercepted, and the Time Warner Center that is home to CNN in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package was sent there, officials said.Investigators are working to determine whether the two devices addressed to Clinton and Obama are connected to a pipe bomb found earlier this week in the home mailbox of billionaire George Soros, who lives in a community near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.The preliminary belief is that all three devices are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction.The New York City Police bomb squad meanwhile on Wednesday morning responded to the suspicious package found inside the mail room of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan's Columbus Circle.Sources told ABC News that the package appears to be a metal pipe with wires. Floors above and below the mail room are being evacuated.CNN anchor Jim Sciutto was on air at the time of the evacuation, and the channel's news coverage was switched over to their offices in Washington D.C. Sciutto called in to the broadcast to say that he and hundreds of other CNN employees were standing outside, watching a "very fast-acting, quick response group" of NYPD officers responding to the scene.The Secret Service stressed that the packages sent to Clinton and Obama did not reach them."The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement.Bill and Hillary Clinton live in Westchester County north of New York City, and the Obamas in Washington, D.C.President Trump has been briefed on the suspicious packages addressed to Clinton and Obama, and the White House issued a statement condemning the "attempted violent attacks.""We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sarah Sanders says in a statement. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."FULL SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT:-----