Democratic debate fact check: Presidential candidates go head-to-head in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days before the New Hampshire primary.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, compare with the facts:

JOE BIDEN, saying President Barack Obama asked him to get 156,000 troops out of Iraq: "I did that."

THE FACTS: True, but that's not the end of the story. Obama asked Biden to take the lead in efforts to withdraw troops and coordinate efforts to maintain stability in Baghdad. What Biden did not mention was that some of the troops had to go back.

Obama and Biden failed to win agreement from the Iraqi government to keep a limited number of U.S. troops there after December 2011. That was the deadline for a complete U.S. pullout under a deal negotiated by the Bush administration in late 2008. Biden was still vice president when Obama was compelled to return American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of the Islamic State extremist group.
___

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: "We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but they're not at record levels.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in profits in 2018, slightly below the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a share of national income, corporate profits were 6.6% in 2018. That's down from 7.6% in 2012 and significantly below the peak of 8.9% in 1929.
