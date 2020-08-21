Fact-checking the conventions: Facts behind claims made about minimum wage, kids in 'cages' at the 2020 DNC

Trump's distortion on Dems and the pledge

The Associated Press took a look at the veracity of claims made by Democratic political figures at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.The AP's fact-checking team will also assess claims made during GOP leaders' speeches at the Republican National Convention this week, and this report may be updated accordingly.President Donald Trump is accusing the Democrats of taking God out of the Pledge of Allegiance at their national convention. He's distorting what happened.: "The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn't. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it's done. Vote Nov 3!" - tweet Saturday.: That's a misleading accusation. The central programming of the convention featured the entire pledge, complete with "under God."The first night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden's grandchildren said the pledge, followed by the convention's chorus of "The Star Spangled Banner." On the second night, it's stated by a diverse group of Americans; same with the third night. On the fourth night, it's recited by Cedric Richmond Jr., the son of Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana. "Under God" was in each rendering. The convention also devoted a segment to showcasing Biden's religious faith.During two caucuses before the evening conventions started, the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly and the LGBTQ Caucus meeting, both Tuesday, left out "under God," from the pledge. The party's series of caucus meetings was livestreamed but not part of the prime-time convention broadcast.The pledge was written in 1892 and altered in the 1920s. "Under God" was added in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower encouraged Congress to do so. Those two words have prompted a debate at times over whether people who do not practice religion should be expected to pledge allegiance to a country under God.Americans tuned into the Democratic National Convention were told Thursday that the higher minimum wage favored by presidential candidate Joe Biden would lift all full-time workers out of poverty. That's not what $15 an hour is likely to do.: "Together, with Joe and Kamala in the White House, we'll raise the minimum wage so no one who works a full-time job lives in poverty.": That's an improbable outcome for the $15 minimum wage supported by Biden.A 2019 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty, a small fraction of the roughly 38 million people living in poverty in 2018.Moreover, the report estimated a $15 minimum wage would cost 1.3 million people their jobs because they would be priced out of the market.Altogether, some 17 million people might see higher pay, the office said, but not enough to raise most who are below the poverty line above it.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on the working poor in 2018, 3.7 million people who usually worked full-time were below the poverty level. That finding suggests that a $15 federal minimum would not take all full-time workers out of poverty. And, of course, it would still leave millions of part-time workers and the unemployed in poverty.Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.She's right that Trump's now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same "cages" were built and used in her husband's administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention:: "They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.": The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted.Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.At the height of the controversy over Trump's zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos -- by The Associated Press -- were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.The former first lady was correct, however, in addressing the removal of children from parents at the border.The Obama administration separated migrant children from families under certain limited circumstances, like when the child's safety appeared at risk or when the parent had a serious criminal history.But family separations as a matter of routine came about because of Trump's "zero tolerance" enforcement policy, which he eventually suspended because of the uproar. Obama had no such policy.