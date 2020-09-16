President Trump town hall fact check: What's true and what's false?

PHILADELPHIA -- ABC News is fact checking the claims made by President Donald Trump in a televised town hall airing on ABC Tuesday night.
COVID-19 is unlikely to go away on its own, despite Trump's insistence
TRUMP'S CLAIM: COVID-19 is "probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine. It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it's going to go away a lot faster with the vaccine."
George Stephanopoulos: "It will go away without the vaccine?"
Trump: "Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away."
FACT CHECK: This statement is misleading.
The virus is unlikely to go away definitively even with a vaccine. Similar to what has happened with past pandemic influenza viruses and the more mild human coronaviruses that cause "colds," experts believe that as the pandemic wanes, it may synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time due to mutations and reinfection.
Even so, its trajectory is difficult to predict as the virus is still being studied.
