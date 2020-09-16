2020 presidential election

President Trump town hall fact check: What's true and what's false?

PHILADELPHIA -- ABC News is fact checking the claims made by President Donald Trump in a televised town hall airing on ABC Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump to face uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall event in Philadelphia

COVID-19 is unlikely to go away on its own, despite Trump's insistence

TRUMP'S CLAIM: COVID-19 is "probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine. It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it's going to go away a lot faster with the vaccine."
George Stephanopoulos: "It will go away without the vaccine?"
Trump: "Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away."

FACT CHECK: This statement is misleading.

The virus is unlikely to go away definitively even with a vaccine. Similar to what has happened with past pandemic influenza viruses and the more mild human coronaviruses that cause "colds," experts believe that as the pandemic wanes, it may synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time due to mutations and reinfection.

Even so, its trajectory is difficult to predict as the virus is still being studied.

More TOP STORIES News