Fans lining up, some in tents, ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a 'Keep America Great' campaign rally at the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, but fans were already lining up early Monday morning in anticipation.Chopper 6 was overhead as people gathered, some with tents and others with lawn chairs, outside of the Wildwoods Convention Center on the 4500 block of the Boardwalk.The City of Wildwood is preparing for a large number of visitors and adding security. Mayor Pete Byron said he expects tens of thousands of people to show up.The rally will take place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' to President Trump.Some supporters will likely be turned away as the Wildwoods Convention Center only holds 7,500 people.The rally is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m.