Trump privately described claims of voter fraud as "crazy," the filing said.

Filing: New allegations of Trump's 'increasingly desperate' efforts to overturn 2020 election

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Special counsel Jack Smith has outlined new details of former President Donald Trump and his allies' sweeping and "increasingly desperate" efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, in a blockbuster court filing aimed at defending Smith's prosecution of Trump following the Supreme Court's July immunity ruling.

FILE - President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden. House Select Committee via AP, File

Trump intentionally lied to the public, state election officials, and his own vice president in an effort to cling to power after losing the election, while privately describing some of the claims of election fraud as "crazy," prosecutors alleged in the 165-page filing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.