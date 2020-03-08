melania trump

First lady Melania Trump pushes back against critics of her tennis pavilion tweet

Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash. (@FLOTUS/Twitter)

By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.

"I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities," the first lady said in a new tweet. She included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.



On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.

Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump's immigration policies in their comments.

The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssocial mediathe white housecoronavirusmelania trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MELANIA TRUMP
Melania Trump receives 'Woman of Distinction' award
Michelle Obama is the 'most admired woman', poll finds
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
Trump backing off banning vaping flavors popular with teens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Montco residents test presumptive positive for COVID-19
Cherry Hill resident tests presumptive positive for coronavirus
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of boys: NYPD
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Kensington gym helping at-risk youth
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
This shop offers free wigs for cancer patients
Show More
CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus
4 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
3-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
More TOP STORIES News