Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane released from jail, says she is 'grateful'

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. -- A former Pennsylvania attorney general was released from a county jail Wednesday morning after serving about eight months for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Montgomery County Correctional Facility Warden Julio Algarin said Kathleen Kane shaved about two months off her minimum sentence by serving her time without any problems.

Kane, 53, was sentenced to 10-to-23 months for perjury, obstruction and other counts. She turned herself in to the suburban Philadelphia jail at the end of November.

Algarin said he did not know Kane's plans for life after her release. Kane told reporters gathered at the prison she feels "grateful."



Kane, a native of Scranton, in 2012 became the first Democrat and first woman to be elected the state's top prosecutor.

A special prosecutor was named to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general's office reported that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper. She resigned after her 2016 conviction.

Kane had said during her unsuccessful appeals that her defense should have been allowed to use a pornographic email scandal within the state's attorney general's office and judicial community as well as evidence about the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case that her former office prosecuted before she was elected.

She had also argued that she was wrongly turned down in an effort to keep all Montgomery County judges from handling her case, that evidence against her was illegally obtained and that she had been the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution.

Kane voluntarily submitted and signed paperwork that led the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to issue a disbarment order against her in March.

