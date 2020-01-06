Politics

Mike Fitzpatrick, former U.S. Congressman from Bucks County, has died at 56

File Photo: Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., is seen during a live debate with Democratic candidate for Congress Patrick Murphy at WBCB 1490 AM on Friday, Aug. 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Michael Fitzpatrick, a former congressman from suburban Philadelphia who served four terms in the U.S. House before handing off the seat to his brother, died Monday morning after a long battle with melanoma, his family said.

He was 56.

"Michael Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, after a long and arduous battle with melanoma," Fitzpatrick's family said in a statement released by county Republican Party officials.

Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, worked during his time in Congress to establish the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. He decided against running for a fifth term in 2016. His brother, Brian, a former FBI agent, ran instead and won, and continues to hold the seat.

Fitzpatrick, of Levittown, is survived by his wife had six children.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Fitzpatrick served the state and country with "great integrity, competence, and dignity." Former Gov. Mark Schweiker called Fitzpatrick a fine public servant who "worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those he served."
