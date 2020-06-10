Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --As the debate over police reform rages across America, Action News anchor Brian Taff sat down with a man who has some unique insight on that.Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter shared his thoughts on this moment - and how to marshall it toward meaningful and lasting change.You can see the 16-minute conversation right now in the video player above.Nutter shares his thoughts on how to prioritize change right now - and how, in his words, a failure of federal leadership is causing needless suffering in this city and cities across the county.