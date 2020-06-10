Politics

Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --


As the debate over police reform rages across America, Action News anchor Brian Taff sat down with a man who has some unique insight on that.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter shared his thoughts on this moment - and how to marshall it toward meaningful and lasting change.

You can see the 16-minute conversation right now in the video player above.

Nutter shares his thoughts on how to prioritize change right now - and how, in his words, a failure of federal leadership is causing needless suffering in this city and cities across the county.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaprotest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School sports, more outdoor activities can resume in yellow phase
1 man fired, another suspended from job after George Floyd death imitation
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
1 dead, 6 injured in Spring Garden shootout
WHO does say asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19
Show More
Fire damages 115-year-old school in Allentown
Musikfest 2020 goes virtual, will include 80 performers
1 dead in Doylestown house fire
Explosion, fireworks rock Lehigh County; 1 dead
Protesters paint 'end racism now' on Philly street
More TOP STORIES News