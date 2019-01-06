POLITICS

US food stamp program could run out of funding if shutdown continues

EMBED </>More Videos

The government shutdown could jeopardize the food stamp program.

The partial government shutdown could soon impact the millions of Americans who rely on the nation's food stamp program.

The program is run by the US Department of Agriculture, which is one of the agencies that has been unfunded during the shutdown.

Congress recently issued $3 billion of emergency funds for the program.

However, experts say the funding could run out sometime next month.

42 million Americans received benefits in 2017 under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

More than 68 percent of the recipients were in families with children.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownfood stamps
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Hungary: Union calls for strike, protests over labor law
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Ocasio-Cortez, criticized for dance video, responds with more dancing
More Politics
Top Stories
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Man struck by train in Center City
Philadelphia landmarks aglow in Eagles green
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
More News