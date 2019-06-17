Politics

Mohammed Morsi, former Egyptian president, collapses and dies in court, Egypt state TV reports

In this 2012 file photo, then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a joint news conference at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo)

Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsafricaworld newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
AccuWeather: Humid Today, Strong Aft./Eve. Storms, Flooding Downpours
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief
Paid summer jobs for Philadelphia's youth comes at a critical time
Show More
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Odubel Herrera waives court appearance in Atlantic City
Calls for full-time department after Sea Isle marina fire
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
More TOP STORIES News