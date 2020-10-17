voting

Former Houston police sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies

HOUSTON, Texas -- A former Houston police sergeant passed away recently after a life of service.

But he made sure he wouldn't leave this world without casting one more vote.

A picture of Sgt. John Pohlman, his wife and his mail-in ballot for the 2020 election was taken from the hospital where he was treated for a lung ailment.

According to his wife Lenora Pohlman, the proud former HPD officer asked his wife to bring the ballot to the hospital, insistent on filling it out.

He asked her to take a picture so everyone could see it.

ABC13 photojournalist Charles Fisher spoke with Lenora about Sergeant John's career that spanned nearly five decades in HPD. In the video above, Lenora also gave insight into her husband's dying wish to fulfill his democratic duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonhouston police departmentvotingelection dayhospitalvote 2020electionshospitals2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTING
Nearly 9M Pennsylvanians have registered to vote
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
George Floyd's sister said her hope in justice system is fading
Cut cable shuts down VA's online voter registration on last day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Driver killed in rollover crash on Route 73
Police investigate 2 shootings, 1 deadly, in North Philly
Eagles Pryor placed on COVID-19 list, newcomer Brown to start
Film crews return to Philly, boosting the economy and spirits
AccuWeather: Drier, but chilly weekend ahead
Historic Delaware settlement provides $100 million investment
Show More
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
FBI searches headquarters of Local 98 in Philadelphia
Crews begin to dismantle Parkway encampment
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
NBA great Rasheed Wallace returns to Philly to help those in need
More TOP STORIES News