Politics

Friends of Bryn Mawr woman being held in Kuwait press for her release

Friends of a Bryn Mawr woman, who is being held in Kuwait with her young son, are pressing for her release.

At Philadelphia City Hall, they called for the release of Marsha Lazareva and her son Ivan.

The 44-year-old business woman has been held for 474 days.

In June, charges against her were overturned on appeal, but Kuwaiti authorities won't let her leave.

"It was later learned, unequivocally, that the documents used to imprison her were actually forgeries, and a Kuwaiti gentleman was charged with a crime for that and absconded Kuwait," said Lazarava's friend.

Members of the Philadelphia clergy asked the public to help pressure Kuwait.

Lazareva also has some powerful names in her corner, including Neil Bush, son of the late President George H.W. Bush.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvania newsprison
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Bensalem
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Victim's family speaks out about deadly hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
Show More
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
Radnor Township to fine providers to combat sagging cables
Protesters clog Hong Kong airport again after it reopens
Suspect accused of setting car fires in North Philadelphia identified
More TOP STORIES News