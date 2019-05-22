PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With 80% of the vote counted, six-term incumbent Philadelphia Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell is trailing Jamie Gauthier by 2,700 votes in Tuesday's primary for the 3rd District City Council seat.
Blackwell is one of the best known and most powerful Democrats in Philadelphia.
Gauthier is a former director of the Sustainable Business Network and the former head of the Fairmont Park Conservancy.
Gauthier has claimed victory over Blackwell late Tuesday night, saying in a statement, "I'm incredibly thrilled by tonight's win, and I'm so touched by all of the support I've received throughout this campaign. I'm excited about the opportunity to work together to ensure our communities remain affordable for everyone; to move people out of poverty and connect them to good-paying jobs; to bring local businesses back to our communities; and work together to improve our schools for all of our children."
Jamie Gauthier claims victory over longtime Philly Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell
