Politics

Jamie Gauthier claims victory over longtime Philly Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With 80% of the vote counted, six-term incumbent Philadelphia Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell is trailing Jamie Gauthier by 2,700 votes in Tuesday's primary for the 3rd District City Council seat.

Blackwell is one of the best known and most powerful Democrats in Philadelphia.

Gauthier is a former director of the Sustainable Business Network and the former head of the Fairmont Park Conservancy.

Gauthier has claimed victory over Blackwell late Tuesday night, saying in a statement, "I'm incredibly thrilled by tonight's win, and I'm so touched by all of the support I've received throughout this campaign. I'm excited about the opportunity to work together to ensure our communities remain affordable for everyone; to move people out of poverty and connect them to good-paying jobs; to bring local businesses back to our communities; and work together to improve our schools for all of our children."

CLICK HERE for full Pennsylvania Primary results.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphia newselection 2019
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Night coverage from Action News
Mayor Kenney wins Democratic nomination in bid for second term
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Suspect charged with murder of transgender woman in North Philly
NYC Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
Camden to get first new hotel in more than 50 years
Show More
RV suspect leads police on wild chase through California
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Rita's says someone 'misappropriated' their mascot during protest
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
More TOP STORIES News