POLITICS

George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking' as he moves out of intensive care

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital, suffering from an infection that has spread to his blood. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush, who's been hospitalized since his wife Barbara was buried, is now moving out of intensive care at the hospital.

According to his spokesperson, Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."

In addition to being thankful for the prayers and good wishes, Bush is now focusing his attention on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



In a tweet Wednesday morning, Bush thanked all the entities who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, [Second Baptist Church], St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."



On Monday, a Bush family spokesperson announced the former sitting president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood."

His office added Bush has been "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

The 93-year-old Bush was present for the public viewing Friday of his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, as well as her funeral on Saturday. Barbara Bush passed away last Tuesday at 92.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
The couple had been married for 73 years.

The following is the statement in full, released Monday by Bush chief of staff, Jim McGrath:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."



Later Monday night, McGrath added that the former president has a goal to work toward:

"The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He's the most goal oriented person on the planet and I would not bet against him."

First Lady Melania Trump, who attended Barbara Bush's memorial services in Houston, offered her best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Bush:



George H.W. Bush has faced varying medical issues in recent years, requiring stays of multiple days in the hospital. His recent stay was in April 2017 when he spent two weeks for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushtexas medical centerhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News