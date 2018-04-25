Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

President George H.W. Bush, who's been hospitalized since his wife Barbara was buried, is now moving out of intensive care at the hospital.According to his spokesperson, Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."In addition to being thankful for the prayers and good wishes, Bush is now focusing his attention on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.In a tweet Wednesday morning, Bush thanked all the entities who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, [Second Baptist Church], St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."On Monday, a Bush family spokesperson announced the former sitting president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood."His office added Bush has been "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."The 93-year-old Bush was present for the public viewing Friday of his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, as well as her funeral on Saturday. Barbara Bush passed away last Tuesday at 92.The couple had been married for 73 years.The following is the statement in full, released Monday by Bush chief of staff, Jim McGrath:Later Monday night, McGrath added that the former president has a goal to work toward:First Lady Melania Trump, who attended Barbara Bush's memorial services in Houston, offered her best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Bush:George H.W. Bush has faced varying medical issues in recent years, requiring stays of multiple days in the hospital. His recent stay was in April 2017 when he spent two weeks for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.