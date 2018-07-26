George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush will be awarded the 2018 Liberty Medal in Philadelphia.
The ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, November 11.
The National Constitution Center said in an announcement on Thursday that the Bushes are being honored for their commitment to veterans.
Here is the full announcement:
President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush to be honored on Veterans Day in Philadelphia
Today, the National Constitution Center announced it will award its 30th annual Liberty Medal to President George W. Bush and former first lady Mrs. Laura Bush for their commitment to veterans. The Liberty Medal will be awarded to President and Mrs. Bush on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018, at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.
The Liberty Medal, established in 1988 and hosted by the National Constitution Center since 2006, recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe. Recent recipients include U.S. Senator John McCain, U.S. Representative John Lewis, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, and Malala Yousafzai. With this honor, a prize of $100,000 is awarded. President and Mrs. Bush will donate their prize money to "A Charge to Keep," the campaign to endow the work of the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative.
"Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there's no finer example of citizenship than our veterans," said President Bush, adding "Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution."
"On Veterans Day, and every day, we recognize the selfless men and women who volunteer to defend our freedoms," said former first lady Mrs. Laura Bush. "We are grateful to our veterans and their caregivers for giving our nation tremendous strength."
"The National Constitution Center is honored to award the 30th annual Liberty Medal to President and Mrs. Bush on Veterans Day for their service to veterans," said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. He added, "Their tireless work on behalf of those who serve our country and defend our Constitution is inspiring."
George W. Bush served as 43rd president of the United States and Laura Bush served as first lady from 2001-2009. They are founders of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, which is home to the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center focusing on solving today's most pressing challenges.
The Military Service Initiative within the Bush Institute honors the service and sacrifice of all post-9/11 veterans by ensuring they and their families make successful transitions to civilian life, specifically in addressing the challenges of employment and overcoming the invisible wounds of war. Core programs of the Military Service Initiative include an employment partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called the Veteran Employment Transition Roadmap, and the Warrior Wellness Alliance, which connects peer-to-peer veteran networks with best-in-class health care providers. Mrs. Bush's work is especially focused on caregivers of post 9/11 veterans. In 2017, President Bush also painted and penned Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors, which helped dispel the stigma of the invisible wounds of war and tell the human stories of those who courageously volunteer for our country.
The Liberty Medal Ceremony is supported by corporations, foundations, and individuals with proceeds going to further the work of the National Constitution Center. Sponsorships and individual tickets to the Liberty Medal Ceremony and Dinner Reception are currently available for purchase. For more information, please contact 202-459-0870 or libertymedal@constitutioncenter.org.
A limited number of complimentary tickets to the Liberty Medal Ceremony will be available to Members of the National Constitution Center and to the general public. More details will become available in August. For further information, please visit constitutioncenter.org/libertymedal.
