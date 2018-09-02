POLITICS

George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during McCain's funeral

Former president George W. Bush snuck Michelle Obama a piece of candy during John McCain's funeral.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
It was a friendly act of bipartisanship that had the internet buzzing on Saturday.

Video showed former president George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama during the funeral for Sen. John McCain.

Bush originally takes the candy from former first lady Laura Bush, and then passes it to Obama.

The video shows Michelle Obama saying "thank you"afterward.

During former president Barack Obama's speech, Mrs. Obama and Bush turned to each other, smiled and nodded.

Retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted a photo of the front row with the caption, "Decency wins."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
