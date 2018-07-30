Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court for at least five more years.
Ginsburg is now 85.
By her timeline, she would leave the bench no earlier than 90 years old.
She's already hired law clerks for at least two more terms.
Ginsburg made the comments Sunday in New York following a production of "The Originalist," a play about late justice Antonin Scalia.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme court
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme court