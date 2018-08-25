POLITICS

Google tells Toomey hackers tried to infiltrate staff email

EMBED </>More Videos

Google tells Toomey hackers tried to infiltrate staff email. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Google has alerted U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's office that hackers with ties to a "nation-state" sent phishing emails to old campaign email accounts, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Republican said Friday.

Toomey's office was notified this week about the attempt to infiltrate email accounts, said spokesman Steve Kelly. He said the dormant accounts hadn't been used since the end of the 2016 campaign, and the staffers they're attached to no longer work for Toomey. The nation-state wasn't identified.

"This underscores the cybersecurity threats our government, campaigns, and elections are currently facing," he said. "It is essential that Congress impose tough penalties on any entity that undermines our institutions."

Toomey currently isn't running for office and the effort would not have affected the upcoming midterm elections.

Google told Toomey's office that the emails appeared to be exploratory, Kelly said. Based on scans for spam, phishing and malware, the emails likely did not contain malware or links to a credential-phishing site, he said.

A Google spokesman said the company wasn't commenting on the phishing attempt.

The notification is the latest by a tech company of suspected Kremlin attempts to spy on U.S. elected officials and campaigns and potentially meddle in U.S. politics.

Google's warning to Toomey comes just weeks after a Microsoft discovery led Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who is running for re-election, to reveal that state-backed Russian hackers tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network last fall.

That effort recalled what U.S. prosecutors called in a July 13 indictment a concerted effort by Russian military operatives ahead of the 2016 election focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by exposing internal divisions in the Democratic Party meant to discredit his opponent, Hillary Clinton. The indictment says the Russian agents broke into Democratic national organization servers and stole and leaked damaging emails.

On Tuesday, Microsoft disclosed what it called new Russian espionage efforts targeting U.S. political groups - this time conservative Republican foes that have promoted sanctions to punish the Kremlin for military aggression against Ukraine.

The company said a group tied to the Russian government created fake websites - presumably to steal passwords or plant spyware- that appeared to spoof two American conservative organizations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. Three other fake sites were designed to look as if they belonged to the U.S. Senate.

The Kremlin denied involvement.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newspat toomeyhacking
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg granted immunity in Cohen investigation
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Authorities seize cocaine found hidden in boxes of pineapples at Port of Wilmington
Pope visits Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
Show More
3 suspects charged in death of girl, 9, hit by stray bullet in Bridgeton
Man hospitalized after shooting in Trenton
Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death
Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans
Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia
More News