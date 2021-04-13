inside story

Gov. John Carney on Delaware's vaccination success, progression, plan to curb pandemic

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's target date of May 1.

Matt O'Donnell talks to Governor John Carney about the update and the First State's plans to curb the pandemic.


Later, Matt speaks with Kimberly Reed, a Temple University alum and author of a new book called Optimists Always Win.

She shares strategies for eliminating negativity and boosting your positivity skills.

