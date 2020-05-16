Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'Our frustration has to be directed to the virus'

During a press conference on Friday where he added more counties to yellow, Wolf addressed the red zones, the residents and businesses who inhabit them, and the frustration growing in those communities.
"If you live in one of the 18 counties that remains in the red zone, you may feel disappointed or frustrated right now," Wolf said. He went on to add, "Our frustration has to be directed to the virus. We're trying to keep people safe."
More than 40% of Pennsylvania's population of 12.8 million will have pandemic restrictions eased by next week.
Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York, counties primarily in the south-central and northeast region of Pennsylvania, will move to the yellow phase on May 22.
They'll join 13 other counties, which include the cities of Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Altoona, that lifted restrictions on Friday. Twenty-four counties primarily in rural northern Pennsylvania saw a partial reopening last week.
The governor said, instead of frustration, those still in the red zone should think about the lives their actions have saved. Wolf said through the social distancing and stay-at-home order, the state has "not only reversed trajectory of exponential new case growth" but cult it in half.
The coronavirus has sickened over 60,000 and killed more than 4,300 statewide.
Wolf reminded residents of when the state started to take action against COVID-19, the virus was hitting Italy. He said, Pennsylvanians heard tragic story after tragic story from overseas.
"At that point, we didn't want that to be our parents or our friends or our neighbors, so we acted decisively," Wolf said. But he acknowledged that "time has worn us down."
Wolf said, "We want to be with other people. We want to feel productive. We want to go to work, to the store, we want to see our friends. With each passing day, it gets harder and harder to stay home."
He said though, unlike other disasters, the coronavirus is not an obvious danger. Wolf said we can't see virus particles on someone's breath, a door knob or a light switch.
"It's easy to look outside on a beautiful spring day and see no danger, but the danger is there. It's real and we need to take that seriously," Wolf said.
The governor said the state bases its decisions on the advice and data from epidemiologists and health officials. It's not only about the number of cases, he said, but also how communities interact. Yellow counties have been determined to have a lower risk of virus spread. Red counties have a higher risk.
"As the leader of this commonwealth, I am responsible for the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians. I can't and I will not let this virus ravage our communities," Wolf said.
Critics of Wolf's shutdown orders, primarily Republicans, contend that they are inflicting undue suffering and are no longer warranted, given that infection rates are declining in many areas of the state. About 2 million Pennsylvania residents have lost their jobs since mid-March.
Wolf said a united front against the virus is the way to reduce the risk factors and lead to more counties getting restrictions lifted.
"I understand all residents are eager to get back to regular business operations and I am lifting restrictions, and will continue to do so, as quickly as I think it's safe," Wolf said.
___
CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 124 additional coronavirus deaths, raising the statewide total to 4,342.
Most of the deaths, 89, occurred over the past several weeks, but were only reported Friday as the Health Department reconciles its records with data provided by hospitals, health systems, municipal health departments and nursing homes.
Health officials reported 986 new infections, bringing the statewide total to more than 60,600.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
COVID-19 has taken an especially hard toll on the state's nursing homes and other facilities that care for older adults, which account for more than two-thirds of the statewide death toll.
-----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
