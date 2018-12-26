POLITICS

Government shutdown leaves Liberty Bell visitors looking in

Government shutdown leaves Liberty Bell visitors looking in. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Outside the Liberty Bell Wednesday, the line was long.

Everyone was hoping to get a photo of one of the country's most popular symbols. But they had to do it through the window, as there was no inside access.

The iconic sign of America's Independence is closed. So visitors snapped photos outside under a glaring sun.

It seemed most people took the shutdown in stride

"There's not much you can do about it. It's all politics," Klaus Bernhardt of New York City said.

The Independence Visitor's Center remains open, it is operated by a nonprofit.

The National Constitution Center, also opened, does not rely on federal funding.

Some people like Bobbie Bramble of Florida were headed west to Valley Forge Park, where despite being a federal park, the Visitation Center remained open. Still, the shutdown hit Bramble in other ways.

"My daughter-in-law works for the federal government. She is shut down right now without a paycheck," Bramble said.

In addition to the visitors center, the theater and one bathroom remains open at Valley Forge Park, but Washington's Headquarters is closed. The non-profit, The Encampment Store, made the modified opening possible.

"There are no federal employees here. Volunteers are helping keep this open. We have about two or three a day," Encampment Store employee Graham Dellinger Encampment said.
