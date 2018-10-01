POLITICS

Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor and his Republican challenger meet as reported by Brian Taff during Action News at 11 on October 1, 2018.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania's Democratic governor and his Republican challenger are meeting in their only formal appearance together in the fall campaign, in which moderator Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!" fame needled the candidates on their mudslinging or exaggerations.

Gov. Tom Wolf and GOP nominee Scott Wagner met at Monday night's annual Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner in Hershey, attended by about 1,700 people.

Wolf is leading Wagner in polls and fundraising and agreed to just one head-to-head encounter. Trebek framed the 45-minute event as a conversational-style format, rather than a more traditional debate format that would highlight policy positions that are already well-known.

Wolf is seeking a second term in Nov. 6's election. Wagner served four years in the state Senate, resigning in June, and runs a $75 million waste-hauling business.
