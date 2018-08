EMBED >More News Videos Will pensions be funded, and a look at the new partnership between Jefferson University and HBCU Cheyney.

Host Tamala Edwards and our Insiders discuss the impending release of the Pennsylvania Catholic Church Grand Jury report and the backlash to the U.S. Department of Justice removing a Philly judge from an ongoing immigration case.Also, Jefferson University partners with HBCU Cheyney, and yet again no permits for medical marijuana growing facilities were issued in Philadelphia.This week's panel consists of David Dix, Ed Turzanski, Rich Negrin and Jeff Jubelirer. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.------