PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from #Enough National School Walkout

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Boston area high school students gather in St. Paul's Cathedral in Boston before a march to the Statehouse, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)</span></div>
Young people around the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the country and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes - one minute for each of those killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many students walked out with signs to get their message across. From "gUnsafe" to "Protect kids, not guns" and "#NeverAgain," these are just a few of the posters seen at demonstrations around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
