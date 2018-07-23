POLITICS

'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly

Pence protesters gather in Center City: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" descended on downtown Philadelphia to protest Vice President Mike Pence's visit.

Pence was speaking at a hotel in the latest event promoting the administration's tax-cutting law. It is organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda.

Afterward, Pence is headlining a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta.

A protest organizer, Samantha Goldman, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the women demonstrators have been meeting in recent weeks to sew red cloaks and make white bonnets.

"The Handmaid's Tale" imagines a future in which women's rights are strictly limited. Organizers say they're opposed to administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights and separating families caught entering the country illegally.

