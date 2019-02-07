POLITICS

Bobby Henon back at Philadelphia city council for first time since indictment

Bobby Henon back at Philadelphia city council for first time since indictment. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on February 7, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon returned to work for his first full city council meeting on Thursday after he was indicted last week.

Henon pleaded not guilty to bribery and conspiracy charges. He is accused of taking a $70,000 salary from the IBEW Electricians Union Local 98 to push the organization's agenda at City Hall.

The 6th district Democratic councilman has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

"I have done nothing wrong, and continue to serve this caucus as majority leader," Henon said. "I am not stepping down. No one has asked me to step down."

When asked if he was running for re-election, Henon said, "I certainly am running for re-election."

The indictment alleges the councilman abused his power to pressure Comcast to hire a company favored by Local 98 boss John Dougherty.

It is also alleged Henon ordered L&I staffers to shut down a non-union work site at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at the behest of Local 98.

Henon answered various questions on Thursday but refused to talk about any issues in his indictment.

"I have been a working family member of the union for 28 years, so I understand working middle class Philadelphia and I will continue to stick up for not just union members, but all the middle class in the city of Philadelphia on a regular basis," said Henon.

He would not answer any questions about the indictment

