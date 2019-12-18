Politics

Here's where local members of Congress stand on impeachment of President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of Wednesday's vote in the House of Representatives on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, here's where each local member of Congress stands.

PENNSYLVANIA

Brendan Boyle (D - PA)



Madeleine Dean (D - PA)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Dwight Evans (D - PA)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Brian Fitzpatrick (R - PA)
  • Indicates opposition of impeachment



Chrissy Houlahan (D - PA)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Mary Gay Scanlon (D - PA)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Susan Wild (D-PA)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



NEW JERSEY

Andy Kim (D - NJ)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Donald Norcross (D - NJ)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



Christopher Smith (R - NJ)
  • Indicates opposition of impeachment



Jeff Van Drew (D* - NJ)
-Reportedly preparing a switch to the Republican Party
  • Indicates opposition of impeachment



Bonnie Watson Coleman (D - NJ)
  • Indicates support of impeachment



DELAWARE

Lisa Blunt Rochester (D - Del.)
  • Indicates support of impeachment

