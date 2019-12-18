Here's where local members of Congress stand on impeachment of President Trump

PENNSYLVANIA
Brendan Boyle (D - PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
- Oct. 31 press release
Madeleine Dean (D - PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Dwight Evans (D - PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Brian Fitzpatrick (R - PA)
- Indicates opposition of impeachment
Chrissy Houlahan (D - PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Mary Gay Scanlon (D - PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Susan Wild (D-PA)
- Indicates support of impeachment
NEW JERSEY
Andy Kim (D - NJ)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Donald Norcross (D - NJ)
- Indicates support of impeachment
Christopher Smith (R - NJ)
- Indicates opposition of impeachment
Jeff Van Drew (D* - NJ)
-Reportedly preparing a switch to the Republican Party
- Indicates opposition of impeachment
Bonnie Watson Coleman (D - NJ)
- Indicates support of impeachment
DELAWARE
Lisa Blunt Rochester (D - Del.)
- Indicates support of impeachment