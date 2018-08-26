POLITICS

'He's a decent family man': Watch the moment John McCain defended Barack Obama on 2008 campaign trail

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. John McCain defended then-Sen. Barack Obama as a "decent family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues" when a constituent appeared to question Obama's citizenship during the 2008 campaign. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Danny Clemens
LAKEVILLE, Minn. --
Just a month before the 2008 presidential election, Sen. John McCain took a political risk to defend his opponent, then-Sen. Barack Obama.

During an October 10, 2008, town hall event in Lakeville, Minnesota, a constituent told McCain that she couldn't trust Obama. The woman called Obama "an Arab" at the height of a conspiracy movement claiming Obama, who was born in Hawaii, was not a natural-born American citizen and therefore ineligible for the presidency.

"No ma'am, he's a decent family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that's what this campaign is all about," McCain said to applause.

Though some have criticized McCain's response as furthering anti-Arab and anti-Muslim sentiments, the exchange came to be viewed as a defining moment in the senator's decadeslong political career. The Associated Press called it a "reflection of [McCain's] thinking that partisans should disagree without demonizing each other," and the Washington Post named it one of McCain's most courageous political moments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainbarack obamacampaignhistoryu.s. & worldtown hall meetingMinnesota
POLITICS
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
WATCH Inside Story: Newsmaker Senator Chris Coons, the Pennsylvania race for Governor and more
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
More Politics
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
Police search for missing endangered 6-year-old
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in Strawberry Mansion
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Show More
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
More News