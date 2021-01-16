Politics

HHS Secretary Alex Azar submits letter of resignation, cites US Capitol riot as reason

WASHINGTON DC -- President Donald Trump has lost another member of his cabinet with just a few days remaining in his term.

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the riot at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his resignation letter.

He outlined the department's accomplishments.

The HHS secretary also said the actions and rhetoric over the past week has threatened to tarnish the administration's legacy.

Azar will stay in his role until President-elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held in honor of man killed while walking dog in Brewerytown
Indoor dining resumes in Philadelphia with limited capacity
1 killed in accident involving NJ Transit bus
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Shots fired into West Philadelphia home, 1 injured
Philly-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Pence calls Harris to offer congratulations
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
'MLK/FBI' explores government's attempts to undermine Dr. King
More TOP STORIES News