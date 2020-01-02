hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast

LONDON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. It culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord.

Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

The university said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsirelandu.s. & worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HILLARY CLINTON
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
Bill and Hillary Clinton speak at The Met
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, beaten and raped, escapes from Bucks County home: Police
Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation
2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos
Police ID 3 killed in New Year's Day shootings in Philadelphia
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pa. Farm Show
Show More
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Montgomery County
Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Marriage proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation
More TOP STORIES News