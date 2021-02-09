Impeachment

House impeachment manager chokes up recounting Capitol siege: 'This cannot be the future of America'

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, grew emotional as he concluded the Democrats' first round of arguments in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Raskin spoke about his personal experience in the Capitol on Jan. 6. He had been joined by family members that day - the day after he had buried his son, who died by suicide in December.

His daughter and son-in-law were in an office in the Capitol and hid under a desk, where they sent what they thought were their final texts. He says, "They thought they were going to die."

Separated from them in the House chamber, Raskin described people around him calling to say goodbye to their families, members removing their congressional pins to try to evade detection. And he said he heard the rioters "pounding on the door like a battering ram" - a sound he said he would "never forget."

He choked up as he recounted his daughter telling him she never wanted to return to the Capitol again.

Through tears, Raskin says, "This cannot be the future of America."

EMBED More News Videos

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial has opened in the Senate, with Democrats arguing that the former president should be convicted for inciting a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.impeachmentdonald trumpus capitolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
IMPEACHMENT
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Video shows Roger Stone flanked by militia group hours before Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: More snow Wednesday through Friday
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
Murder of 15-year-old boy may be case of mistaken identity, police say
Philly restaurants that meet new ventilation standards can up indoor dining capacity to 50%
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Trump Impeachment Trial: Who is Bruce Castor?
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Show More
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
Teachers, day care workers ready for CHOP vaccine program
Plane makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers postponed due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News