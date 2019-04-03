House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Robert Mueller's full report

WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee has approved subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on his Russia investigation.The committee voted 24-17 to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation. Nadler has not yet said if he'll send the subpoenas.House Democrats had given Attorney General William Barr until Tuesday to produce the full report to Congress. The Justice Department ignored that deadline, with Barr telling committee chairmen last week that a redacted version of the full 300-page report would be released by mid-April, "if not sooner."