Mail-in ballots, precinct changes and other ways COVID-19 is impacting the PA Primary

In this week's episode of Inside Story, Matt O'Donnell interviews Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley to discuss and give the most up-to-date information regarding the upcoming primary elections, mail-in ballots, changing locations for the polls, and how the rules for social distancing will be in effect as the region votes next week during this pandemic.