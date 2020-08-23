inside story

How the 2020 Census can help Philadelphia

By Niki Hawkins
How can Philadelphia become a better city?

Host Matt O'Donnell discusses the importance of filling out the 2020 Census, which could unlock millions in federal funding for communities across the country.

Guests Vanessa Caracoza, a member of the Mayor's 'Philly Counts' Initiative, and Tomas Varela, Director of Advocacy for the Urban League of Philadelphia, talk about the importance of filling out the 2020 census, how easy it is to complete, debunking myths about the questionnaire and how much is at stake if underserved communities do not fill out the form.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiainside storycensusphiladelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Watch Aug, 16 Inside Story: VP pick's impact on local races
Watch August 9 Inside Story: Voting in 2020
Watch August 9 Inside Story: Voting in 2020
Will federal troops help or hurt the situation in Philadelphia?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
Newtown Square man confesses to killing wife, mother: Police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
School bus safety amid the coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Phoenixville HS seniors hold first day tailgate
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Man arrested for firing shotgun at officer in Montco: Police
Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park
More TOP STORIES News