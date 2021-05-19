Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins Democratic primary

SEE ALSO: Full election results here

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.Many pundits nationally saw the primary as the first referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reforms - measures like shorter probation and parole and a curtailing of cash bail that disproportionately keeps poor defendants confined pretrial - can survive a rising tide of gun violence and homicides across the country.He beat challenger Carlos Vega, who billed himself as a third option between traditional law-and-order prosecutions and reform.Krasner will still face Republican challenger and well-known local attorney Charles Peruto Jr. in November, though many believed it's likely the election Tuesday in an overwhelmingly Democratic voting city would decide the future of the prosecutor's office.Much of the backlash from critics in Philadelphia and in other cities that elected progressive prosecutors places blame for the increased gun violence at the feet of those district attorneys. But supporters have pushed back noting that increased violence during the pandemic amid reduced social services and economic instability are hitting cities with both progressive district attorneys and traditional law-and-order prosecutors.Krasner, a 60-year-old longtime civil rights and defense attorney, won election in 2017 from a crowded field by billing himself as the outsider candidate capable of making radical changes."Our promise fundamentally was that we would focus on serious crime while bringing reform. We said we would do something about mass incarceration. We have cut the future years of incarceration in half," Krasner said Saturday, speaking during a break in last-minute campaigning and efforts to turn out votes in a non-presidential election year, an important factor in a race where nearly 7,000 voters had switched parties from Republican to Democrat in the lead up to the primaries.The current team of prosecutors also cut the years of future parole and probation supervision by nearly two-thirds compared to the previous administration, Krasner said. Pennsylvania has gotten a lot of attention for being an outlier with the length of probation and parole terms far above the national average.Krasner strengthened the office's conviction integrity unit, which has helped free nearly 20 wrongfully convicted people, and also touts grant funding used to create the office's first data team that looks at the long-term effect of policies, hiring the office's first criminologist and playing a role in the ending of a 10-year contract that shared data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."Trump was trying to deport victims of domestic violence... and we cannot have a world where they are afraid to walk into a courthouse or afraid to seek help," Krasner said.Vega's plans had included bringing federal law enforcement partners to the table to press what he says are a small number of people responsible for gun crimes. Vega, 64, wanted to create an earn and learn approach to supervision, where each benchmark a person earns would knock time off of their probation or parole.The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5 in Philadelphia has sunk more money and effort into unseating Krasner than perhaps any political race in recent memory, said Lodge President John McNesby. The group has backed Vega and hammered home messaging that blames rising homicides and gun violence on Krasner. On a recent sunny afternoon, McNesby handed out soft serve cones after parking a Mr. Softee ice cream truck in front of the district attorney's office with the message that Krasner is soft on crime.Meanwhile, the Philadelphia chapters of the Guardian Civic League and Club Valiants - fraternal organizations representing Black and Latino police and firefighters - had endorsed Krasner for another term. The groups last year had fought with the larger police union and the local firefighters union over endorsements of former President Donald Trump, who they said supported racists and did not represent them.York, Delaware and a few other counties ran short, but state election officials said voters were able to use alternative means to cast their ballots on several proposed constitutional amendments, an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and other statewide and local races.Republicans in Delaware County, outside Philadelphia, asserted that polling places in many towns in the Democratic-controlled county ran out of GOP ballots, with some waiting in vain to be resupplied. Republican officials said there were long lines and that some people left without voting."This county spent millions of taxpayer dollars dollars hiring new people and buying new technology and they still can't run an election right. This was a complete failure of leadership and accountability and I'm calling on the district attorney to launch a thorough and independent investigation," Tom McGarrigle, chair of the Delaware County GOP, said in a statement to The Associated Press.He accused the county of deploying "voter suppression techniques" that harmed Republican voters.Delaware County officials pushed back strongly, confirming a ballot shortage at some polling places but asserting that no one was disenfranchised. County officials said they adhered to state rules governing how many ballots a county should order, adding that ballot shortages impacted voters of both major parties."The county regrets that some voters had longer wait times," said Jim Allen, director of the Delaware County Bureau of Elections.The administration of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged that polling places in several counties ran out of ballots but said the election, overall, ran smoothly.Polling places that were short of ballots "quickly took steps to supplement their supply and voting proceeded in those counties uninterrupted," Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said late Tuesday, after polls closed.Pennsylvania voters are backing a proposal to amend the state constitution to outlaw discrimination based on race and ethnicity, a question added to Tuesday's primary ballot amid worries over whether federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will roll back civil rights protections.The proposal had about 70% of the vote in support of it, with about 45% of precincts reporting.The question is believed to be the first time since last summer's protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that voters in any state have decided a racial equity issue on a statewide ballot.Constitutional law professors say it will have little practical effect because courts already consider such discrimination to violate both the state and federal constitutions.But state Sen. Vince Hughes, a Democrat in Philadelphia, said he sponsored the measure in case federal anti-discrimination case law is undercut by the Republican-majority U.S. Supreme Court or federal judges appointed by Trump.It will become the state constitution's fourth equality provision, added to "all men are born equally free and independent," a protection from discrimination in exercising civil rights, and a 1971 amendment that ensures gender equality.Meanwhile, two separate questions seek to limit a governor's emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers.Republican lawmakers across the country are reeling in emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.Pennsylvania's questions, penned by Republican lawmakers, ask voters to end a declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.Wolf, a Democrat, and his emergency disaster director have called the proposals reckless, political and a threat to a functioning society if it prevents a fast and wide-ranging response to increasingly complicated disasters.Republicans have accused Wolf of fear-mongering and said that the framers of the constitution never intended for a governor to hold so much power to suspend regulations, order mask-wearing and businesses and schools shut down.The Legislature did not hold hearings on the measures, and they may end up in court if voters approve them because their effect is in dispute.Republicans claim the governor cannot order shutdowns without a disaster emergency in effect. Wolf disagrees, saying a governor's authority during a public health emergency rests on separate public health law and is unaffected by the ballot questions.The Associated Press contributed to this report.