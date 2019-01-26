Government offices and programs are finally, and slowly, going through the process of reopening following the longest government shutdown in United States history.President Trump signed legislation providing funding for three weeks, but it does not include the president's request for $5.7 billion for a border wall.On Philadelphia's Independence Mall several historical attractions were back open Saturday.Independence Hall was humming with visitors, and people were once again crowding in to see the Liberty Bell."Look at all these people that are happy though, and people that are working are happy as well," says Diana Valiante of Lyndhurst, New Jersey.These historic tourist spots were closed for most of the government shutdown as they are operated by the National Park Service.Following the agreement to refund the government for the next three weeks, 800,000 workers who were heading into their jobs without pay will now receive back pay and some relief.Rachelle Doyle and her dad planned their trip to Philadelphia months ago, flying in from California."As far as the TSA, you're feeling so bad for them and the conditions that they were forced to be in. We're just glad that it's opened up today," Doyle said.During the shutdown, national park rangers deemed essential worked without pay.Local businesses felt a squeeze on their pockets too."I usually get a lot of my business from the Liberty Bell, and since it was closed nothing was happening. It affected a lot of people, actually - from the hotdog carts to all the restaurant around here," said tour guide Christine Paluba.Tourists and small business owners are hopeful that the president and congress can reach an agreement before the February 15th deadline. It's especially important during these cold winter months when there aren't as many visitors, and everybody who comes out really counts for the small business owners.-----