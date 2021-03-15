inside story

Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Dr. Paul Offit, the Director of vaccine education and physician of infectious diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, about the national roll out of the who has been consistently speaking up and out on the national front throughout the pandemic.

He details the practical information about the vaccine roll-out, debunking myths, offering guidance on easing restrictions vs. staying diligent against the coronavirus in these critical last months before the majority of Americans are vaccinated.


He serves on the CDC's advisory council for Immunization Practices and authored, 'Deadly Choices: How the Anti-Vaccine Movement Threatens Us All'.

