Politics

Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- The U.S. and Iran has conducted a prisoner exchange.

The trade Saturday involves detained Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

President Trump acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."



Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprinceton boroughprinceton universityiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rowan students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus
No new sightings of bear seen running through backyards in Wilmington
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
West Chester Christmas Parade brings joy, cheer to community
Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington
Show More
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Officials ask for help identifying suspect wanted for shooting cat with arrow
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
7th grader with no legs impresses with basketball skills
2 dead after fiery crash on I-95 in Bristol, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News