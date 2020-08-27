Ivanka Trump introduces dad at RNC as 'people's president' | WATCH

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6390204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 44) Watch Vice President Mike Pence's full speech for the Republican National Convention.

WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump says Washington hates her father because he has called out its hypocrisy.Instead of letting Washington change him, she says President Donald Trump changed Washington, and she says the U.S. needs four more years of leadership from the "warrior" in the White House.Introducing her father on the Republican National Convention's final night, Ivanka Trump also took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom she calls "another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands."Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father doesn't surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. She says the working men and woman of America are the only elites he cares about scoring points with.She says she loves him for "being real" and respects him for "being effective."Good Evening. Before I begin, I want to send a message to everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Laura: Our hearts are with you. The President will continue to support you every step of the way. And just as Americans always do, the nation will come together to help you rebuild your homes, businesses, and communities - stronger, and more resilient than ever before.Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people's nominee for President of the United States.Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the People's President.He is our Commander-in-Chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense, and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country.He is our president and my father, Donald J. Trump.This evening, I want to tell you about the leader I know, and the moments that I wish every American could see.I want to tell you the story of the president who is fighting for you from dawn to midnight, when the cameras have left, the microphones are off, and the decisions really count.When Jared and I moved with our three children to Washington, we didn't exactly know what we were in for. But our kids loved it from the start.My son Joseph promptly built grandpa a Lego replica of the White House. The President still displays it on the mantel in the Oval Office and shows it to world leaders, just so they know he has the greatest grandchildren on earth.Over the last four years, we've learned a lot.I've seen that in Washington, it's easy for politicians to survive if they silence their convictions and skip the hard fights.I couldn't believe that so many politicians actually prefer to complain about a problem, rather than fix it.I was shocked to see people leave major challenges unsolved, so they can blame the other side and campaign on the same issue in the next election.But Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise from the beltway elites.Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason, and one reason alone: To Make America Great Again!My father has strong convictions. He knows what he believes, and says what he thinks. Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad's communication style is not to everyone's taste. And I know his Tweets can feel a bit ... unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.He is so unapologetic about his beliefs that he has caused me and countless Americans to take a hard look at our own convictions, and ask ourselves, what do we stand for?What kind of America do we want to leave for our children?I am more certain than ever before that we want a future where our kids can believe in American Greatness.We want a society where every child can live in a safe community and go to a great school of their choice.We want a culture where differences of opinions and debate are encouraged, not canceled; where law enforcement is respected; where our country's rich diversity is celebrated; and where people of all backgrounds, races, genders, and creeds have the chance to achieve their God-given potential. This is the future that my father is working to build each day.Building is what my father has done all his life.He has admired and befriended construction workers on countless jobsites.But it has been a new and profound experience for him, and for me, to see these stoic machinists and steelworkers come to him with tears in their eyes and thank him for being the only person willing to go to the mat for them - for their jobs, for their families, and for their futures.To the hardworking men and women across America, and here tonight,YOU are the reason my father fights with all his heart and all his might.YOU are the reason he ran for President in the first place.And YOU are the reason he's going to keep fighting for four more years.I remember one evening in early February of 2018.We were in the Oval Office, with my father's top economic advisors, and the President was pushing to keep the promise he made to renegotiate the bad trade deals that had gutted millions of middle- class jobs.Most of his advisors argued that the economy was so strong following our historic tax and regulatory cuts, that it didn't make sense to risk "rocking the boat."After the meeting, as I walked with my father back to the Residence, he said, "You know, the reason this has never been done before is because our leaders haven't had the guts.When the economy is good, they settle for good, and when things are bad, they don't have the will or ability, so they kick the can until it's someone else's problem."He was right. If my father didn't take on these fights, no one would.In the months that followed, President Trump refused to settle for a good deal, he wanted a great deal-and ultimately, that's exactly what we got.I remember each time he was updated on the progress of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, he would say "Don't let down those dairy farmers I met in Wisconsin...I don't want them to like this deal, I want them to love it!"Today, in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic, it's more clear than ever that our president was absolutely correct to take on trade when he did - and bring our jobs, factories, and life-saving medicines back to the USA.As our nation endures this grave trial, I pray for the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one, for all those who are battling COVID-19, and for the first responders and healthcare heroes who remain on the frontlines of this fight.The grief, sorrow, and anxiety during this time is felt by us all.I've been with my father and seen the pain in his eyes when he receives updates on the lives that have been stolen by this plague. I have witnessed him make some of the most difficult decisions of his life.I sat with him in the Oval Office as he stopped travel to Europe.I watched him take the strongest, most inclusive economy in our lifetime; the lowest unemployment in half a century, and the highest wage increase for working families in decades- and close it down to save American lives.This is why our President rapidly mobilized the full force of government and the private sector to produce ventilators within weeks - to build the most robust testing system in the world - and to develop safe and effective treatments, and very soon a vaccine.My father isn't deterred by defeatist thinkers. The word "impossible" - it only motivates him.Donald Trump rejects the cynical notion that our greatest achievements are behind us - he believes that nothing is beyond our reach, and the best is yet to come.All my life, I have seen how my dad believes in the potential of each individual.Earlier this evening, we were all inspired by the incredible testimony of Alice Johnson - a great-grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.I was with my father when he decided to commute Alice's life sentence.Together, we watched Alice leave federal prison after nearly 22 years.As she ran into the arms of her family, and they celebrated a joyful reunion, my father was very quiet - I could see the emotion on his face.After a long silence, he looked at me and said: "Imagine how many people there are just like Alice."From that point on, he became a voice for those unfairly silenced in our prison system.President Trump rectified the disparities in the 1994 Biden Crime Bill that disproportionately hurt African Americans.Against all odds, he brought together Republicans and Democrats, and passed the most significant Criminal Justice Reform of our generation...and we're just getting started.My father did not campaign on this issue. He tackled this injustice because he has a deep compassion for those who have been treated unfairly.More than rhetoric and political prose, the ability to build consensus and achieve bipartisan success like this will help heal our country's racial inequities and bring us forward-together.President Trump is advancing the American values of work and family.Four years ago in Cleveland, I said that President Trump would deliver for working women.Last year, over 70 percent of all new jobs were secured by women.Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible.In President Trump's first term, we secured the largest-ever increase for childcare funding, giving more than 800,000 low- income families great childcare at a cost they can afford.As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone, our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families.Democrat politicians recently introduced a plan to increase the child tax credit, yet when I was fighting less than three years ago, at the president's direction, to get Congress to double the child tax credit, not a single Democrat voted to pass the law--we got it done anyway!Four years ago, I promised that President Trump would support mothers in the workforce.In his first year in office, he signed into law the first-ever National Paid Leave Tax Credit.Today, eight million more Americans have access to this benefit.Four years ago, I said that Americans need an economy that permits people to rise again.During President Trump's first three years in office, 72 percent of new jobs went to Americans who had been OUT of the work force.Four years ago, I told you I would fight alongside my father, and, four years later, here I am.Many of the issues my father has championed are not historically Republican priorities-yet where Washington chooses sides, our President chooses common sense. Where politicians choose party, our President chooses people.Since the day he took the oath of office, I've watched my father take on the failed policies of the past and do what no other leader has done before.Recently, he took action to dramatically cut the cost of prescription drugs despite fielding angry calls from the CEOs of every major pharmaceutical company.Now, when we see an attack ad paid for by Big Pharma, my dad smiles and says, "You know we're doing something right when they're hitting us so hard."This spring, our President saw that American crops were going to waste because food supply chains were disrupted by the virus.He directed Secretary Perdue and me to find a way to get this nutritious food - fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy -- to families most in need.Within a matter of days, we launched the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which has now delivered over 100 million meals into the hands of American families.To protect the most vulnerable among us, I've worked alongside the President as he signed into law 9 pieces of legislation to combat the evil of human trafficking.And I've stood by my father's side at Dover Air Force Base as he has received our fallen heroes, and each time it steeled his resolve to finally stop the endless foreign wars.To change the paradigm in the Middle East, he took a fresh approach.I heard foreign leaders beg him not to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem, yet he delivered on the promise also made-and unfulfilled-by past presidents, because my father knew that it was the right thing to do.Defying all expectations, just weeks ago, he re-wrote history by making a peace agreement in the Middle East- the biggest breakthrough in a quarter century.For the first time in a long time, we have a President who has called out Washington's hypocrisy ---- and they hate him for it.Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.Our President refuses to surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite.To my father, you are the elite. He only cares about scoring points with you.If these problems were easy to solve, previous presidents would have done so. But you don't achieve different results by doing things the same way.Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.America doesn't need another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands.Now more than ever, America needs four more years of a Warrior in the White House.Tonight, I could not be more proud to introduce my father- a man I know is made for this moment in history. My fellow Americans, our First Lady and the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.