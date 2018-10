EMBED >More News Videos Action News team gives clues on Jeopardy! on September 27, 2018.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek is trading in one podium for another one on Monday night.He will moderate the Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate featuring Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and his Republican challenger Scott Wagner.Trebek will keynote Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's annual dinner, which will include the 45-minute debate.The 34th chamber dinner will be held in Hershey. Trebek will talk about his more than three decades as a quizmaster.------