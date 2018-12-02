Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal.

President Bush's mission of helping others forged an unlikely alliance that earned him the 2006 Liberty Medal.Action News anchor Jim Gardner traveled to Bush's home in Maine to talk face-to-face with Bush before he accepted the Liberty Medal.He received that honor for working with Bill Clinton, the man who knocked him out of the White House.Former presidents Bush and Clinton raised money for and awareness of the people in southeast Asia, suffering from the tsunami.Together, they also established the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund.The video in the player above shows part of Jim's chat with our 41st president.------