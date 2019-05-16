Politics

Joe Biden holds lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania, new poll shows

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new poll shows Joe Biden leading all of his Democratic primary challengers and President Trump in Pennsylvania.

The Quinnipiac University Poll shows the former Vice President with 39% support among registered Democrats, far ahead of Bernie Sanders in second, with 13%, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren with 8% each, Pete Buttigieg with 6% and Cory Booker with 5%.

In a head-to-head matchup for the general election, Biden has an 11-point lead over Trump, 53 to 42.
