Joe Biden to visit Darby, Pennsylvania; deliver remarks on country's reopening

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is coming to Darby, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to deliver remarks on the country's reopening.

According to his campaign, Biden will talk about making sure the country's reopening is effective, safe and gets Americans back to work. He is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m.

Additional details surrounding the visit were not made available.

Biden spoke from Philadelphia earlier this month on the civil unrest occurring across the nation.

Biden, speaking from Philadelphia City Hall, called the killing of George Floyd "a wake-up call for our nation."
