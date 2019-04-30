Joe Biden 2020: Former VP, wife Jill to appear on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday

Tuesday on Good Morning America, Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will sit down with ABC News' Robin Roberts to talk about his run for the White House.
The presidential candidate will open up about why he thinks he could beat President Donald Trump as well as his message for Anita Hill, the woman who brought sexual harassment in the workplace into the spotlight when accused then-Supreme Court-nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Biden led the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman," Biden said in a preview of the interview. "She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That's my responsibility."
Biden drew widespread criticism last week for an appearance on ABC's The View during which he pointedly declined to apologize for anything he personally did to Hill, saying he treated her well and regretted that other senators did not. That wide-ranging interview, his first since joining the race, also covered topics such as President Donald Trump's reaction to his candidacy, his reflections on grief after losing his son Beau, and his recent phone call with Hill.
On Monday at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Biden accused Trump of abusing the powers of his office and ignoring everyone but his political base Monday in his first public rally as presidential candidate, arguing in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania that strengthening unions and promoting social and economic unity can restore Democrats to the White House.
The former vice president entered the crowded race last week as one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination.
Robin Roberts' full interview with Joe and Jill Biden will air Tuesday morning on ABC during Good Morning America.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
