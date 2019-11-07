President Donald Trump

Judge orders President Trump to pay $2 million for charity foundation misuse

NEW YORK -- A New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement Thursday to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Trump's lawyer.

New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.

Foundation lawyers have previously said the lawsuit is politically motivated.
